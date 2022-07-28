Chelmsford: Murder charge after death of man at house
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of another man at a house.
The victim, who was in his 40s, was found seriously injured at a property in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, at about 04:30 BST on Monday.
The man, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.
Marek Hecko, 25, of Cramphorn Walk, Chelmsford, was arrested and has now been charged with murder. He will appear before magistrates later.
