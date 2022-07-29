Hadleigh: Council hopeful for £60m town regeneration
A council said it was hopeful a fresh cash injection from the government could finally lead to a £60m regeneration of a town centre.
Castle Point Borough Council has been waiting to see if it can secure funding for new homes and shops in Hadleigh, on the site of the former Crown pub.
The authority got a government grant eight years ago to clear the site, but money issues left it derelict.
However, the council said a further grant could get plans off the ground.
Initial ideas were to build a new library alongside flats and a revamped arts studio on the site.
However, the council believes the project would eventually see social housing and shops built.
Dave Blackwell, leader of Castle Point Council, said: "We're desperate to get it done because it [the site] looks terrible.
"Homes England are looking for shovel-ready sites. The site is massive. I think it would have to be social housing because that's something we need in Castle Point, with shops underneath to fit in with the town centre.
"This is an opportunity to regenerate the town."
Following years of delays, the council leader said he was confident the site would qualify for further funding and the plans would progress rapidly.
Homes England has been contacted for comment.
