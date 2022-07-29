Chelmsford: Tribute to murder probe victim Adrian Ellingford

Adrian Ellingford - police handout photoEssex Police
Adrian Ellingford, 44, died at a house in Chelmsford on Monday

A man whose death is at the centre of a murder investigation was a "much-loved husband, father, son, and brother," his family has said.

Adrian Ellingford, 44, died at a house in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, in the early hours of Monday, after being found with serious injuries.

His family said: "Our hearts are broken. He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon."

Marek Hecko, 25, of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford, is charged with his murder.

He is next expected to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 23 September.

Essex Police
A cordon was in place at the house where Mr Ellingford died on Monday
Essex Police
Forensic officers examined the scene following the death of Mr Ellingford

