Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing woman from Basildon
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 30-year-old woman who disappeared a week ago.
Madison Wright, a mother from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on Friday 22 July.
Essex Police said her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found in Brackendale Avenue in the town on Tuesday.
A 36-year-old man from Pitsea, Essex, was arrested this morning and remains in police custody, the force said.
Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Madison is a young mum, with a family who love her and are desperately worried about her.
"She's been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her.
"When she was last seen she was wearing a pink top, black trousers, and flip flops."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk