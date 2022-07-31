Archie Battersbee's treatment 'to end at 14:00 BST on Monday'
A letter has been released by Archie Battersbee's parents outlining the steps the hospital will take to withdraw his life support treatment.
The 12-year-old was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
His parents have appealed to the Health Secretary to prevent his treatment from ending after the UN requested it continued while it considered his case.
Barts Health NHS Trust has written to the family informing them treatment would cease from 14:00 BST on Monday.
On 18th July, Appeal Court judges ruled that doctors could lawfully disconnect his ventilator.
Archie has never regained consciousness and his mother Hollie Dance said she believed he might have been taking part in an online challenge.
Ms Dance and Archie's father Paul Battersbee received the letter from the hospital on Saturday,
It states "at 14:00 hours on 1 August", all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped" and explains the family can be with him during this time.
In a statement issued by the Christian Legal Centre, they said: "We as a family are very disappointed that the trust's management has chosen to hide behind euphemisms and to mislead the public.
"It is hard to see any reason for that behaviour except knowing that what they are doing is cruel and wrong."
After their UK legal challenge failed, they asked the United Nations to intervene in a "last-ditch" application.
In a letter, the UN's Human Rights Treaties Branch, Ibrahim Salama, said it had "requested the state party (the government) to refrain from withdrawing life-preserving medical treatment, including mechanical ventilation and artificial nutrition and hydration, from the alleged victim while the case is under consideration by the committee".
As a result, Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee appealed to Stephen Barclay, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, to prevent the withdrawal.
Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital, run by Barts NHS Health Trust, have said he is brain-stem dead and continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.
Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust said on Friday: "Our deepest sympathies are with Archie's family at this difficult time.
"We are giving Archie's loved ones time to come to terms with the decision of the courts that treatment should not continue and are involving them in each stage."
"Any further delay in starting palliative care would not be appropriate without an order of the court."
A Department for Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "We recognise this is an exceptionally difficult time for Archie Battersbee's family and our thoughts are with them.
"We have received the letter and will respond in due course."
