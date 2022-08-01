Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman.
Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July.
A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Garry Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, will appear before magistrates later.
The force has called for anyone with any information to come forward.
Detectives said they particularly want to speak to anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car - a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW - between 08:30 BST on 22 July and 26 July.
