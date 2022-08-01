Archie Battersbee: Judges reject allowing more time for UN to consider case
A last-minute Court of Appeal hearing has ruled the withdrawal of life support for Archie Battersbee should not be postponed, after a UN committee asked for time to consider the case.
The government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to keep treating the 12-year-old.
The Court of Appeal refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment beyond 12:00 on Tuesday.
Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
His care had been due to end at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, at 14:00 BST on Monday.
President of the family division Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Moylan ordered a short delay in withdrawing life-sustaining treatments until Tuesday for Archie's parents to consider any other applications they wish to make.
The justices gave his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, permission to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court with an urgent hearing expected to take place on Tuesday.
Archie's mother believes he may have been taking part in an online challenge when he became ill. He has never regained consciousness.
Doctors treating him believe he is brain stem dead and have consistently argued it is in his best interest for life support to end.
Sir Andrew said: "Every day he continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests, so a stay, even for a short time is against his best interests."
The judge said the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which the UN committee based its request on, is an "unincorporated international treaty" and "not part of the law of the United Kingdom".
"It is not appropriate for this court to apply an unincorporated international treaty into its decision-making process," he said.
In his ruling, Sir Andrew also referred to the medical evidence before Mr Justice Hayden, who ruled on 15 July that Archie's life-sustaining treatment should be withdrawn.
He said: "In short, his system, his organs and, ultimately, his heart are in the process of closing down. The options before the court have always been stark."
Sir Andrew said these options were that treatment should be withdrawn immediately, resulting in Archie's death a short time later, or to continue treatment with medical evidence suggesting he would die in the coming weeks but, in the words of his parents, at a time "chosen by God."
