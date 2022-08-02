Archie Battersbee: Life support treatment due to be withdrawn
Life-support treatment for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee is due to be withdrawn later.
On Monday, Court of Appeal judges ruled that the boy's life-sustaining treatment should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.
Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
Judges refused his parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, but they might appeal directly.
Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, believes her son may have been taking part in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage. He has never regained consciousness.
Doctors treating him believe he is brain-stem dead and argued it is in his best interest for life support to end.
A previous High Court ruling heard Archie's "every bodily function is now maintained by artificial means".
His care had been due to end at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, at 14:00 on Monday, but the government asked judges to consider a request from a UN committee to continue treatment.
President of the family division Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Moylan ordered a short delay in withdrawing life-sustaining treatments until Tuesday for Archie's parents to consider any other applications they wish to make.
At that hearing, Sir Andrew said: "In short, his system, his organs and, ultimately, his heart are in the process of closing down."
Speaking after Monday's hearing, Ms Dance said: "This is no way for a compassionate society to treat a family in our situation. We will continue to fight for Archie."
While the judges refused to grant permission to appeal against their ruling at the Supreme Court, Archie's parents, Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, might now ask Supreme Court justices to consider their application for permission to appeal directly.
