Lockdown art teen Noah is immortalised in Mexico mural
- Published
A teenager whose lockdown art project raised £160,000 for charity has been immortalised on a mural in Mexico.
Noah, 13, began creating backgrounds on cardboard at home in Dedham, Essex, in 2020 which were then completed by street artists from all over the world.
The mural of Noah, of a photograph taken during his first unaided swim, has appeared in the city of Puebla.
"It is a landmark moment in his life, we're really humbled," his father, Nathan Jones, said.
Noah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, started the project to raise £500 for his local hospital at the beginning of the pandemic.
He painted the backgrounds, under the street name Background Bob, which were posted on his Instagram feed, before his father sent them on to artists to complete.
On 24 July, the family posted a photograph of Noah, wearing a special inflatable neck support, swimming in a hot tub on his own.
"It was the first time he had been able to swim completely unaided and shows that feeling of pure freedom and joy, just bobbing around," Mr Jones said.
"It was a complete surprise to see it captured on a wall in Mexico."
The picture was recreated by the street artist Edgar Cortina, or El Konch, who was involved in producing a portrait for Noah's original project in 2020.
The teenager continued with a second project in 2021 - and this year is collating work for a third and final time.
He has already received a completed piece from the artist Grayson Perry and is awaiting one from Ed Sheeran.
Mr Jones said the work was at first "a time killer, something to do with him during lockdown - and a bonding between us".
"People needed a way to connect and we found this little niche.
"He's a lovely, happy kid. It gave him focus and a schedule, so we factored art into his day. Sometimes he did five pictures - sometimes 20."
Auctions of the hundreds of works they made, as well as exhibitions, have generated more than £160,000 for the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.
Artist Mr Cortina said: "Two years ago I had the opportunity to meet them and learn about their project and have the fortune to participate in it.
"Since then, I wanted to make a wall with a dedication and be able to share it with great affection.
"I hope to one day come and paint in the UK."
