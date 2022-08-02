Field fire destroys large area of farmland in Boxted
A field fire on the Essex-Suffolk border destroyed three hectares of farmland and a large amount of straw, a fire service said.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at Burnt Dick Hill, Boxted, at 13:15 BST on Tuesday.
Four fire crews from across Essex and Suffolk managed to bring the fire under control within two hours.
The fire service said the cause of the fire is unknown - but it is not being treated as suspicious.
