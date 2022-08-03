Archie Battersbee: Parents to take case to European Court of Human Rights
- Published
Archie Battersbee's parents have said they will submit an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.
Life-sustaining treatment for the 12-year-old has been in place since April and is set to be withdrawn later.
An appeal against the decision to end treatment was refused by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Mum Hollie Dance said the latest court bid needed to be made by 09:00 BST.
She said: "Our solicitors will be filing to the European Court of Human Rights. They've been given a strict timeline of 09:00. Again, no time whatsoever.
"Every single court case we've had we've had no time at all, one or two days to prepare and get the whole case together."
Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, on 7 April.
He has never regained consciousness and his mother believes he may have been taking part in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.
Court of Appeal judges had previously ruled his life-sustaining treatment should not continue beyond 12:00 on Tuesday.
But this was delayed while the Supreme Court heard an appeal application from Archie's parents.
The family had asked that court to assess whether more time should be given for the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to look at the case.
But it said the Court of Appeal had "made the correct decision".
Doctors treating Archie have said they believe it is "highly likely" he is brain-stem dead and argued it is in his best interest for life support to end.
A previous High Court ruling heard "every bodily function [of Archie's] is now maintained by artificial means", while another heard he had not "regained awareness at any time".
