Missing Madison Wright: Two more questioned by police
- Published
Two people have been questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a 30-year-old woman disappeared 12 days ago.
Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July.
A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed.
Gary Bennett, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, has already been charged with murder.
The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court in September.
Mr Bennett was charged with the murder of Ms Wright, in Basildon between 22 and 25 July.
Essex Police said Ms Wright had not been seen or heard from since the morning of 22 July and her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found on 26 July in Brackendale Avenue, Basildon.
The force said a 27-year-old man from Basildon who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder had been released under investigation.
A 39-year-old woman, also from Basildon and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, has been released on bail.
Wat Tyler Country Park remains closed while officers continue with inquiries.
