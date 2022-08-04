Cost of delayed new Harlow hospital rises by £250m

By Nikki Fox & Pete Cooper
BBC News, East

The Princess Alexandra Hospital
The state of the Princess Alexandra Hospital was causing issues for staff

The cost of replacing a hospital where half of the main building is in an unacceptable condition has risen by £250m, it has emerged.

Work on Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital was meant to be completed by 2025. It has been delayed to 2028.

The new building, off junction 7a of the M11, was one of 40 new hospitals the government promised to build.

Michael Meredith, director of strategy and estates, said there was "a 20% increase in [the cost of] steel".

The basement of the hospital regularly floods

More than half of the building at the Essex hospital is now in an unacceptable condition.

The hospital hoped to get approval for its business case and treasury agreement by the end of year. The total cost is now expected to be £850m.

Mr Meredith said: "We know the price of steel is running at approximately twice that of inflation.

"The building industry is the biggest user of steel, so that will have a massive impact of any infrastructure you build in the UK."

Nikki Fox/BBC
Michael Meredith from the hospital said inflation meant all building project would see costs rise

The hospital has to bring in oxygen tanks as it cannot be piped into every ward because of a lack of space in the basement.

Joanne Ward, associate director of nursing, said this causes "safety issues... and an additional pressure on staff" as the tanks have to changed and checked.

The children's emergency department was set up as a temporary building and is reaching the end of its life.

Staff in the paediatric emergency unit said the state of the building made it hade for patients and their families

Dr Jon Keene, consultant paediatrician, said: "It is small, it is cramped, there's not much space around the bedsides, parents have to sleep in the chair on the bedside.

"We don't have any proper shower facilities, we don't have any kitchen facilities, we don't have a view outside."

The Department of Health said it remained "committed to building 48 new hospitals" by 2030.

Princess Alexandra Hospital
It is hoped the new Princess Alexandra Hospital will now be built by 2028

