River Crouch: Investigation launched as about 2,000 fish die in waterway
- Published
The Environment Agency is investigating after about 2,000 fish died in a river.
They were seen dying or dead in the River Crouch in the Memorial Park and Nevenden Brook areas of Wickford, in Essex, last Friday.
Staff at the River Crouch Conservation Trust, who found the fish, believe their deaths were due to pollution.
The Environment Agency said it was "aware of the deaths of a number of fish" in the river and was carrying out a full investigation.
A spokesperson said its officers had been "supporting local wildlife by increasing dissolved oxygen levels in the river".
The fish affected included chub, dace, roach, bream, perch and eels.
