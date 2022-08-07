Chelmsford homes evacuated as fire rips through gardens
Forty people were evacuated from their homes when fire swept through a cul-de-sac, destroying several gardens.
Firefighters were called to Greenwood Close, in Chelmsford, Essex at 22:00 BST on Saturday, when a garden fire spread to a group of conifers.
It then took hold in other gardens, multiple sheds and outbuildings.
Seven people were given first aid by paramedics and 15 homes suffered damage to walls, windows and guttering, the fire service said.
An investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of the fire, which was extinguished shortly after 23:00 BST.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service area manager Neil Fenwick, said: "While summer weather usually provides the perfect opportunity to host a barbecue or gather around a chimenea in the evening, we're strongly discouraging people from having any kinds of fires at the moment.
"The ground across Essex is extremely dry allowing fires to spread easily and quickly.
"This is true for gardens as well as fields and heathland.
"Please don't have barbecues or bonfires. Please don't use fireworks or set off sky lanterns.
"Doing so could cause a large scale fire like the one we've seen this evening."
