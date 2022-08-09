Walton-on-the-Naze: Swimmer reported missing in resort
A swimmer has been reported missing at an Essex seaside resort.
Search and rescue teams have been looking for someone in the sea off Eastcliff beach in Walton-on-the-Naze.
People were asked to get out of the water while the search took place.
Ann McCathie, 65, who lives in the town and was on the beach with her four grandchildren, said a helicopter, lifeboats, a beach patrol team and coastguards were all involved with the search.
"It's very scary; I just really hope they find the person alive," she said.
A 21-year-old man drowned in the nearby town of Clacton-on-Sea three weeks ago.
Sujal Sahu, from Cambridge, disappeared in the water near Clacton Pier on 19 July, when temperatures in parts of the country topped 40C (104F).
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned.