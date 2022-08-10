Essex beach evacuated after reports of concern for woman
- Published
A beach was evacuated after police were called to reports of concern for the wellbeing of a woman.
Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard also attended the incident at Walton-on-the-Naze, in Essex, at about 18:20 BST.
Essex Police appealed for people to avoid the beach area, near the Columbine Centre and Lifestyles pool, while they dealt with it.
A cordon was put in place on the beach and witnesses said an air ambulance was also at the scene.
"The incident is ongoing and we would ask the public to avoid the area while it continues," Essex Police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.