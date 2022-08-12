Essex fire service tackling field and barbeque fires

People were asked to avoid Roscommon Way, Canvey Island, Essex, on Thursday afternoon

A fire service has said it was "extremely busy" after a number of blazes across a county in one day.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a 25 acre (10 hectares) scrubland fire on Roscommon Way, Canvey Island, at 13:50 BST, on Thursday.

Road closures were in place and the fire was under control.

The service also warned of the dangers of cooking outside when a barbecue caused a garage fire in South Benfleet.

Emergency services were called to a field fire in Wickham Bishops

Crews were also sent to a field fire in Wickham Bishops.

Meanwhile a blaze at the side of A120 at Great Notley, was suspected to be "deliberate", Essex Police said.

Essex Police urged people to "please be sensible in this hot weather and don't have fires"

The fire service said it was called to an incident affecting a garage in Kingfisher Drive, South Benfleet, at 21:41 BST on Thursday.

It said: "A barbecue had been propped up against the garage and the windowsill and guttering were alight."

The blaze was put out at 22:07 and the damage was minimal.

Dan Evison, watch manager at Rayleigh Fire Station, said: "We've seen a number of fires caused by barbecues across the county in the last few weeks and this incident is a prime example of how easily they can happen.

"While the hot weather continues, the risk of fires starting is high. Please don't have barbecues or bonfires and opt for a fire-free option instead."

At the weekend, a fire caused by a chimenea forced 40 people to be evacuated from their Chelmsford homes.

A blaze ripped through 15 gardens in Greenwood Close, Chelmsford, on Saturday after a lit chimenea got out of control

