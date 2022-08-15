Bleed kits in memory of stabbed Essex teen Liam Taylor reaches 'milestone'
- Published
A campaigning grandmother of a teenager who was stabbed to death has reached a "milestone" by raising funds for 101 potentially life-saving medical kits.
Liam Taylor, 19, was murdered outside a pub in Writtle, Essex, in 2020.
Julie Taylor and others' fundraising efforts have bought 101 bleed control bags containing a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.
"We don't ever want these bleed kits to be needed, but if they save a life... it'll mean the world to me," she said.
Liam died in an attack outside the Rose and Crown on 31 January 2020.
Three men were jailed for killing him.
During their trial, prosecutors said the stabbings were thought to be in retaliation to an incident earlier that evening, but neither Mr Taylor nor his friend, who was injured in the attack, had been involved in that.
Her grandson - nicknamed Fish - died at the scene from multiple stab wounds and Mrs Taylor said it had been her mission to ensure "Liam was not murdered in vain".
Over the course of about a year, she and other volunteers have raised funds for the 101 bleed kits, which she described as "a milestone" in her campaign.
Public-access bleed control kits are specialist first aid kits which include several items which could potentially save a life.
Lynne Baird was instrumental in campaigning for them to be rolled out at more than 50 venues in Birmingham after her son, Daniel, 26, was stabbed to death in 2017.
Via the Liam Taylor Legacy crowdfunding page together with other fundraising initiatives, the Taylor family has so far paid for two defibrillators, 101 bleed control bags - which cost almost £100 each - and seven bleed control units - housed in boxes, which cost almost £600 each, Ms Taylor said.
The bags have been distributed across Essex and as far afield as Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.
"I want them absolutely everywhere," Ms Taylor said.
"The bags and units shouldn't be in places more than three minutes apart - because that's how long it can take to bleed to death."
Queen's Park Rangers Football Club has recently taken delivery of a bag and a unit, and Ms Taylor said Chelsea FC would accept one in Liam's memory next month.
"People's generosity in helping to fund these kits is incredible," she said.
She said that she hoped the kits could "save another family going through what we have - and still are going through".
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by bereavement, the BBC Action Line has details of organisations that may be able to help
