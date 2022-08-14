Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April.
The experienced 52-year-old had taken off from Fowlmere Airfield in Cambridgeshire.
The Grob 115 aircraft suffered damage to its wing and shock loading of the engine.
"The pilot judged he was high on the approach and increased the aircraft's rate of descent to compensate, which probably also increased its airspeed.
"The aircraft touched down but, despite the use of maximum braking, overran the runway and came to an abrupt halt in the airfield's boundary hedge", the report said.
The pilot had previously landed at the airfield in a Cessna 172 and assumed that the smaller Grob 115 would "comfortably have enough runway to land safely".
This meant he did not check landing performance against the Pilots Operating Handbook or speak with one of the operator's instructors beforehand to "determine the suitability of flying into Clacton in the Grob", the investigation said.
On reflection the pilot summarised that he should have performed a "go-around", instead of continuing with a high approach.
The AAIB said: "While previous experience is generally beneficial, making assumptions based on it can engender risk.
"On-the-day factors, such as aircraft performance, local weather conditions and achieved flight parameters, are key considerations in any pilot's decision-making process, both before and during flight."
