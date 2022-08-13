Southend police officer pulls unconscious boy from sea
A patrolling police officer has helped to save a boy who got into difficulty in the sea.
The female officer waded into the water, along with members of the public, at Southend-on Sea at about 14:00 BST following calls about his welfare, Essex Police said.
The unconscious teenager was pulled to safety.
He was treated by medics and his condition improved. He is now safe with his family, the force said.
Ch Insp Dan McHugh said: "The actions of our officer in wading into the water in order to help the boy show that she is more than just a crime fighter; our officers are there to help anyone who needs us.
"She thought nothing of her own safety and ensured the boy was pulled to safety as quickly as possible.
"I would also like to commend those members of the public who were also on scene.
"It is no exaggeration to say that they have helped save a young boy's life today and they should be incredibly proud."
He pleaded to members of the public to "stay safe in and around the water" and for everyone to "look out for yourselves, your family and your friends over this weekend".
In July, the body of 21-year-old Sujal Sahu, from Cambridge, was found several days after he went missing near Clacton Pier.
A post-mortem examination discovered he had drowned.
