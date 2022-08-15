Archie Battersbee: Hundreds attend vigil in Southend

Hollie Dance
Archie Battersbee suffered brain damage in an incident at home on 7 April and did not regain consciousness

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in memory of Archie Battersbee, who died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn.

Archie was found unresponsive at his home in Southend on 7 April and never regained consciousness.

On Sunday evening people gathered at the bandstand in the coastal city's Priory Park to pay their respects and release purple balloons in his memory.

His mother thanked them for "supporting us while we were in that awful place".

Archie Battersbee was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents, who wanted their son's life-sustaining treatment to continue, and doctors who said he was "brain-stem dead".

PA Media
Archie's mother, Holly Battersbee thanked people for their support for her fight
PA Media
Purple balloons were released in Archie's memory

At Sunday's vigil, people held purple balloons with "forever in our hearts" written on them.

Cards with the message "a mother's love", and a photo of Archie and his mother, Hollie Dance, were hung from a pine tree.

Addressing the gathering, Ms Dance said: "Thank you so, so much for supporting us while we were in that awful place.

"I hope you all stand by me in trying to change this law... so that no more of our children and their parents go through this."

Earlier in the evening she had spoken to the media, saying: "It's been really hard. It was a fight for my little boy's life.

"If I had to go back and do it again I would fight equally as hard.

"I will continue this fight. I have got no intention of giving up, Archie wouldn't want me to give up, he would definitely want me to continue.

"Things have got to change."

Archie passed away at the Royal London Hospital on 6 August after treatment was withdrawn in line with court rulings about his best interests.

Members of his family were at his bedside.

Timeline: How the story unfolded

Archie is found unconscious by his mother after an incident at their home in Essex. He is taken to Southend Hospital.

Archie is transferred to The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel where he has been treated ever since.

The NHS trust that runs the Royal London starts High Court proceedings by asking for Archie to undergo brain stem testing.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules that brain stem testing should be carried out.

Two specialists try to administer brain stem function tests, but they are unable to as Archie did not respond to a peripheral nerve stimulation test, a precursor to the brain stem test.

A hearing is held to decide if further MRI scans should be conducted. Archie's parents did not consent on the basis that moving Archie could harm him.

The court approves further MRI scans, which are carried out on 31 May.

A final hearing is held to hear evidence on whether Archie's life-support treatment should continue.

The High Court judge rules that Archie is "dead" based on MRI scan results and that treatment could be withdrawn.

Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, outside the High Court
Hollie Dance, Archie's mother, outside the High Court

The family ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider the case.

The Court of Appeal says that a new hearing to determine Archie's best interests should take place.

A new hearing is held in the High Court with evidence given before Mr Justice Hayden.

Mr Justice Hayden rules that life-support treatment should end, saying continuing it is "futile".

Three Court of Appeal judges support the High Court ruling that treatment can end.

The Supreme Court rules out intervening in the case and supports the Court of Appeal ruling.

The family make an application to the United Nations.

Archie’s mother and father, Paul Battersbee, outside the Royal London Hospital
Archie's mother and father, Paul Battersbee, outside the Royal London Hospital

A UN Committee writes to the UK government asking for a delay in withdrawing treatment while they consider the case.

The government asks for an urgent hearing to review the case.

The Court of Appeal refuses to postpone withdrawal of treatment until the UN can hear the case.

The Supreme Court refuse the family's application for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling.

European Court of Human Rights refuses an application from the family to postpone the withdrawal of Archie’s life support.

Archie's parents make a legal application to move their son to a hospice for end of life care.

A High Court judge rules that Archie cannot be moved to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment.

Archie passes away at the Royal London Hospital after treatment is withdrawn in line with court rulings about his best interests. Members of his family are at his bedside.

