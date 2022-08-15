West Mersea Town Regatta in pictures

People cram onto a boat to take part in the regatta's assault craft raceMersea Imagery
Smiles, splashing and crashing during the West Mersea Town Regatta's assault craft race

Thousands of people turned up to enjoy the fun and sun at a regatta that has been taking place since 1838.

West Mersea Town Regatta attracted locals and visitors alike to Mersea Island in Essex, on Saturday.

The event is seen by many as the crown jewel in the island's calendar.

"Commodore" of the regatta, Pat Dawson, said: "This was the best one I can remember, and I've been going for about 50 years."

He said the most popular event was always "Walking The Greasy Pole" where contenders for the prize - a leg of lamb - try to balance on a slippery suspended pole to claim a red flag at the far end.

The event is free and organised entirely by volunteers.

Shaun Mills Photography
Thousands turned out to enjoy watery fun in the sun at the West Mersea Town Regatta

The colourful event is also a big draw for photographers.

"Mersea Regatta is such a wonderful event and this year the weather could not have been better," said photographer and drone pilot Shaun Mills.

"I'm usually out on the water taking images from sea level, this year I decided to use the drone and it really gives a whole different perspective on the event."

Shaun Mills Photography
Using a drone "gives a whole different perspective", said photographer Shaun Mills
Mersea Imagery
Action during the regatta also takes place above the water-line as people attempt to claim the flag at the end of the slippery pole
Mersea Imagery
"I love shooting this event because of the dynamic action, adrenalin and fun, which leads to so many smiles and moments of joy," photographer Sam Kelly said

Sam Kelly, who lives on Mersea Island, said the area has a "vibrant and proud community".

"The annual regatta is a truly unifying experience for the whole island and many visitors, young and old everybody comes together with tremendous spirit.

"Particularly when it comes to the seafront races, which are diverse and creative in nature."

Mersea Imagery
The regatta includes a number of events from competitive rowing to more unusual activities
Mersea Imagery
The stern first race involves teams of three in a boat, with only one oar each, going backwards
Gemma and Life Blog
The day's fun concluded with a fireworks display, set off on the mud and lighting up the River Blackwater

