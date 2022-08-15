West Mersea Town Regatta in pictures
Thousands of people turned up to enjoy the fun and sun at a regatta that has been taking place since 1838.
West Mersea Town Regatta attracted locals and visitors alike to Mersea Island in Essex, on Saturday.
The event is seen by many as the crown jewel in the island's calendar.
"Commodore" of the regatta, Pat Dawson, said: "This was the best one I can remember, and I've been going for about 50 years."
He said the most popular event was always "Walking The Greasy Pole" where contenders for the prize - a leg of lamb - try to balance on a slippery suspended pole to claim a red flag at the far end.
The event is free and organised entirely by volunteers.
The colourful event is also a big draw for photographers.
"Mersea Regatta is such a wonderful event and this year the weather could not have been better," said photographer and drone pilot Shaun Mills.
"I'm usually out on the water taking images from sea level, this year I decided to use the drone and it really gives a whole different perspective on the event."
Sam Kelly, who lives on Mersea Island, said the area has a "vibrant and proud community".
"The annual regatta is a truly unifying experience for the whole island and many visitors, young and old everybody comes together with tremendous spirit.
"Particularly when it comes to the seafront races, which are diverse and creative in nature."