Two jailed for 'brutal' murder in Harlow drugs den
Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house that police believe was a drugs den.
Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November.
Jayden Drake, 25, of MacLean Road, Bournemouth, and Igors Andersons, 19, of Tickenhall Drive, Harlow, were both convicted of his murder.
They were told they must serve minimum terms of 20 and 18 years respectively.
Essex Police said officers believed Drake had been using the property, in The Hides, as part of his drug dealing activities, and that he had a history of carrying knives.
Police said Mr Patru's blood was found on Drake and Anderson's clothing and shoes.
The pair were arrested 120 miles away in Bournemouth on 11 November after going on the run.
Following the sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said: "Cristian's death was a waste of life and a sad loss for his family and his young child.
"Jayden Drake and Igors Andersons planned and carried out a brutal attack, using extreme violence."
A third man, 18-year-old Fraser Chung, of Tudor Avenue, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire was found not guilty of murder.
