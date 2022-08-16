Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester

Geoff Seaden Close in ColchesterGoogle
Police were called to Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday

Arrests have been made following the death of a child.

Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said.

A man and a woman, not related to the child, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child neglect and later released on bail.

Investigations were continuing and and a post-mortem examination would take place, police said.

Specialist officers were supporting the child's parents, the force added.

