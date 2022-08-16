Donkey rescued after getting stuck in mud in Great Hallingbury
A donkey had to be rescued after getting stuck up to its belly in mud.
Tintin, 27, had gone to his usual watering hole for a drink in Great Hallingbury in Essex, at about 08:30 BST on Monday, when he got stuck.
The mud was near the edge of a moat, but the water level had dropped due to a lack of rain and Tintin found himself trapped in the boggy ground.
A vet sedated the animal so he could be freed by the fire service, and he was soon back on his hooves.
Nick Singleton, from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "A vet sedated him whilst crews worked hard to push air underneath to release him.
"Then we carried out a controlled lift to get him up on to his legs.
"He was none the worse for his experience and we left him munching a lovely bucket of food."
