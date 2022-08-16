Clacton mother pays tribute to baby killed in car crash
- Published
The mother of a six-month-old baby boy who died after a crash involving two cars has said "life will never be the same".
Harry Kiely was seriously injured following the crash on Cherry Tree Avenue in Clacton on 13 July.
He was taken to hospital where he died, Essex Police said.
In a tribute his mother said: "My darling boy, you was taken far too soon, anyone who knows you and knows me will know how much you meant to me.
"Life will never be the same without you, mummy and all your family will forever have you in our hearts.
"I don't understand how life can be so cruel, until we meet again my gorgeous little haribo. Goodnight my boy."
Detectives investigating the circumstances around the crash have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
They have also appealed for any CCTV, dashcam or other footage.
