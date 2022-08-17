Essex firefighters rescue three dogs from kennels blaze

Firefighters holding the rescued dogsEssex County Fire and Rescue
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said none of the rescued dogs were harmed

Firefighters rescued three dogs after flames broke out at a kennels.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze in Ardleigh, near Colchester, at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday.

It said four other dogs had already been rescued from the building, which was 75% alight when crews arrived.

Station manager Quentin Sage said crews did "brilliantly to get on top of the fire quickly" and rescue the three dogs who were trapped.

Essex County Fire and Rescue
The fire service said the building was 75% alight when crews arrived

He said none of the seven dogs were harmed and the fire was extinguished before it could damage the entire property.

The fire was out by 20:00 and it was not being treated as suspicious, the service added.

