Essex Fire crews receive 70 flood call-outs in three hours
A fire service said it had received some 70 call-outs in three hours as a result of flash flooding due to heavy rain.
Essex Fire Service said the areas affected included the Epping Forest district, Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead.
Loughton tube station was closed due to heavy flooding according to TFL.
River Road in Buckhurst Hill saw several inches of water, the fire service said.
Crews were involved in pumping flood water from about 12 houses in River Road, and six houses in Boxted Close, Buckhurst Hill.
Station manager Dave Bond said: "Crews are working extremely hard and we want to reassure residents that have been affected that we are doing this as quick as we can."
An amber weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place by the Met Office for Essex until midnight.
