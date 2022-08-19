Rod Stewart: Singer's Harlow potholes fixed after DIY attempt
A council has invited Sir Rod Stewart to spend a day with its pothole-patching crew after it fixed the potholes in the singer's road.
Sir Rod filmed himself fixing the holes in the road near his home in Harlow back in March - complaining it was too damaged to drive his Ferrari on.
Essex County Council confirmed the road has now been fully repaired.
A spokesman added: "We would be happy for Sir Rod Stewart to accompany one of our road-patching gangs for a day."
That way, the 77-year-old would be able "to see how we go about repairing the carriageway", he added.
Videos on Sir Rod's Instagram account showed him shovelling gravel in Harlow in order to fix the potholes, claiming "no-one can be bothered to do it".
In the post, Sir Rod is seen dressed in a tracksuit and high-vis vest while singing and shovelling.
He said: "This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it's been like this for ages.
"So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves."
Essex County Council said it has now completed the work to repair the road.
"We can confirm that this micro-surfacing work was already scheduled to take place prior to any enquiry received, as part of our planned programme of work for this year.
"The work was completed last week.
"As well as the surfacing works, we also cleansed and repaired the road's drainage, which should provide long-lasting benefits."
It is not yet known whether Sir Rod will take up the council's offer to spend a day with its roads repairs team.
