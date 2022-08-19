Man in hospital after South Ockendon Taser incident

Buckles Lane, South OckendonGoogle
The man was reported to be damaging property and attacking members of the staff, police say

A man has been taken to hospital after a Taser was used by police.

Officers were called to Buckles Lane in South Ockendon at about 16:20 BST on Thursday after reports of a man attacking members of the public.

Essex Police said they found a man acting aggressively and he was tasered. He later became unwell but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, they added.

The incident has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics