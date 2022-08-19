Man in hospital after South Ockendon Taser incident
A man has been taken to hospital after a Taser was used by police.
Officers were called to Buckles Lane in South Ockendon at about 16:20 BST on Thursday after reports of a man attacking members of the public.
Essex Police said they found a man acting aggressively and he was tasered. He later became unwell but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, they added.
The incident has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage.
