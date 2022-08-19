Essex firefighters rescue kittens trapped in drain
Firefighters rescued two kittens who had got themselves trapped in a drain.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Colet Crescent in Colchester at about 16:24 BST to reports two young felines had got stuck.
It said firefighters used a camera to locate and rescue the pair by 18:12.
The fire service said: "The kittens were unharmed during the incident and are back running around the garden."
