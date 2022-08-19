Essex firefighters rescue kittens trapped in drain

Firefighters with the rescued kittens in their handsEssex County Fire and Rescue
The kittens had got trapped in a drain on Colet Crescent in Colchester at about 16:24 BST

Firefighters rescued two kittens who had got themselves trapped in a drain.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Colet Crescent in Colchester at about 16:24 BST to reports two young felines had got stuck.

It said firefighters used a camera to locate and rescue the pair by 18:12.

The fire service said: "The kittens were unharmed during the incident and are back running around the garden."

