Family pay tribute to Basildon woman found dead in park
- Published
The family of a woman whose body was found in a park after she disappeared a month ago said she was a "happy and kind person".
Madison Wright, from Basildon, Essex, was last seen on 22 July.
Essex Police said a body discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park eight days later had been formally identified as the 30-year-old.
The force said a murder investigation remained ongoing and a 36-year-old man had been charged with murder.
In a statement, the family of Ms Wright said: "Madison was the most loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and soon to be aunt.
"Throughout her life, Madison was a happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person."
'Cherish dearly'
They said the family had "suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable".
"Her memory however will live on through her son whom we cherish dearly," the family added.
Police said anyone with information about the investigation who have not spoken with officers and have any information should contact them.
Gary Bennett, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, is charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court in September.
