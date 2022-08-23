Police arrest 20 oil protesters across Essex
- Published
Police have arrested 20 protesters after disruption by Just Stop Oil activists in Essex.
Police were called about 06:00 BST to three sites in Thurrock - a roadblock in St Clements Way, Chafford Hundred railway station, and an industrial site at Askews Farm Lane in Grays.
Just Stop Oil said about 30 people were involved in the action.
The force said it was working to resolve the issues "quickly and safely".
Police said 10 people had been arrested at a road block in St Clements Way, which leads to Navigator Terminal, and eight further arrests were made at the railway station.
At the site in Askews Farm Lane, two people were arrested and officers said they were responding to reports of people "at height" which may require specialist equipment to get them down safely.
Insp Stuart Austin said: "We are working to resolve these situations as quickly and safely for all those involved."
He said the force had "acted swiftly" and road disruption was "minimal".
"I want to be clear - policing is not anti-protest, but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken," he said.
There were several weeks of similar protests around the M25 motorway and oil facilities earlier this year, that did cause disruption to traffic.
