Cost of living: Southend warm banks to help with heating costs
Warm banks for people struggling with heating bills have been proposed by a council in response to the cost of living crisis.
Southend City is looking at how they could be set up alongside uniform banks for schools.
The energy cap increase in October will see bills rise to an average of £3,500.
The warm banks may also include telephones to allow people to contact energy suppliers free of charge to discuss payments and bills.
A specially convened meeting at Southend City Council saw cross-party support for the scheme, which hoped to enlist the help of the voluntary sector, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Matt Dent, Labour, said: "This is a crisis unprecedented in my lifetime and beyond and one which will affect everyone.
"This winter promises to be a dark and difficult time for people up and down the country including in the city of Southend."
Ian Gilbert, councillor responsible for economic recovery, regeneration and housing, warned the cost of living crisis was also impacting the authority's ability to provide services.
But he told councillors free school meals would continue to be provided.
He added: "There is already work going on with the voluntary sector to explore what we can do together to provide that resource."
Peter Wexham, Lib Dem councillor for Leigh, called for council reserves to be used to help residents.
He said: "I've always been told they are not there for that, but I don't know what reserves are for if they are not for emergencies?"
The government is to give all UK households a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills in October.
