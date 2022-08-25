Lorry fire and oil spillage partly shuts M11 motorway in Essex
The M11 has been partially closed following a lorry fire and diesel spillage, National Highways said.
The lorry's fuel tanks ruptured, spilling 300 litres of fuel on the carriageway between junction 7 at Harlow and junction 6 at Epping.
A 200m section of the southbound section will be resurfaced following the incident, which happened at 19:38 BST on Wednesday.
The road is expected to remain closed throughout Thursday the morning
Drivers are warned to expect delays of up to one hour and to follow diversions.
