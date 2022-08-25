Harlow: Woman found guilty of husband's murder
- Published
A woman who stabbed her husband at their home has been found guilty of murder.
Rebecca Searing, 52, called an ambulance to her home in Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, for her husband Paul, saying she had stabbed him twice on 12 February at 02:12 GMT.
The 57-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.
Searing is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 7 September.
When police arrived they found Mr Searing in an upstairs bedroom being treated by paramedics and Rebecca Searing in the living room.
Essex Police said she made a number of statements to officers seeming to admit she attacked her husband.
She said "I can't believe I've just done this" and "I will go down for this", police said.
While in custody, police said she also asked an officer: "I am gonna get 25 years for this aren't I?"
She was charged with murder but denied the charge.
Investigating officer Det Insp Lydia George said: "Paul Searing lost his life in a moment of extreme violence and Rebecca Searing's actions were fatal.
"And while she may have some regret for what has happened, that cannot undo the consequences of her actions.
"She now faces a life sentence and a significant amount of time behind bars."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk