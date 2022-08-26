Archie Battersbee: Health secretary to meet boy's family
- Published
The health secretary has said he would be meeting with Archie Battersbee's family "in due course".
The 12-year-old, from Southend, Essex, died on 6 August following a legal battle between his parents and doctors over life-support treatment.
His mother, Hollie Dance, requested a meeting with Health Secretary Stephen Barclay to discuss the role of the NHS and courts in similar cases.
Mr Barclay said Archie's case was "hugely sensitive".
Archie was found unconscious at home on 7 April having suffered brain damage.
His mother believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge.
He did not regain consciousness and died in hospital after his life support was withdrawn.
His family wanted treatment to continue, but doctors at the Royal London Hospital, in Whitechapel, believed it was "highly likely" Archie was brain stem dead and took the case to court, asking judges to decide what was in Archie's best interests.
The case passed through the High Court and Court of Appeal with multiple hearings over a four-month period.
Judges sided with the hospital, with Mr Justice Hayden of the High Court's Family Division saying continuing treatment was "futile" given the medical evidence.
During a visit to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Mr Barclay, who is the Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire, said: "I think everyone involved in this case recognises the huge sensitivity and the tragedy the family has faced.
"Obviously as a minister I have been very mindful there was a court process... and be respectful of that, but I think everyone's hearts go out to Archie's family.
"I don't think any of us can imagine how traumatic that must have been.
"It is a hugely sensitive case and obviously people are keen to support where they can."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk