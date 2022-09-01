Cancer patient left with no hot water at Holland-on-Sea home for months
- Published
A pensioner with prostate cancer has been left without hot water and been forced to sleep in an armchair due to a leak in his bedroom that was not properly repaired.
Parts of John Davidson's house in Holland-on-Sea have become unusable due to a leak and broken boiler, he said.
The 66-year-old said he is hoping the issues can be sorted in his Essex home before the weather changes.
Insurers have apologised for delays in fixing the problem.
Mr Davidson moved to the coast from London to enjoy retirement three years ago but has had constant problems with his property for the last six months, he said.
Every morning he wakes up early and in pain due to the uncomfortable sleeping conditions, he said.
Mr Davidson said: "I just want my bed back, six months without a bed it's not the best, it's unbelievable".
He said the lack of hot water had been affecting his daily life too.
"I haven't had a shower for six months, I've just been using a basin in my bathroom by boiling a kettle to have a wash," he said.
Mr Davidson said he just wants the issues resolved.
"I'd like to say could they please put it right before the autumn or winter kicks in. It's ok during the summer when you don't need heating but when you do need heating it's a different matter altogether."
He first contacted repair company Homeserve with whom he has boiler cover when it stopped working in March but after failed repairs and a leak his bedroom was flooded.
The company said in a statement: "We got it wrong and we are really sorry.
"In Mr Davidson's case, we have fallen below our usual high standard of customer service in fixing the job as quickly as possible and ensuring Mr Davidson was kept informed throughout."
They said they would refund Mr Davidson for excess costs and compensate him for delays in fixing the problem.
Mr Davidson also made a claim through insurers Ageas which has also offered its "sincere apologies" to Mr Davidson for compounding his problems.
A spokesperson for Ageas said: "We are sorry that Mr Davidson hasn't experienced our usual standard of service.
"Unfortunately, the delays that Mr Davidson experienced with his boiler contractor were then compounded, when he was unable to get through to us on the telephone to discuss his claim to repair the damage caused by this leak."
A contractor will contact him to arrange to complete repairs and arrange alternative accommodation "as a matter of urgency".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk