Thurrock Council leader resigns as government steps in
- Published
The government has appointed a commissioner to take over a Tory-run unitary council due to its level of financial risk and debt.
Rob Gledhill, leader of Thurrock Council in Essex, has resigned, saying "the political buck stops with me".
Essex County Council will take on the commissioner role, lead the intervention and inspection, and sign off big decisions.
Local Government Secretary Greg Clark said the move was "necessary".
"I strongly believe that when a council gets into difficulties, its local government neighbours should be the preferred source of help in turning it around," he said.
"I know that Essex County Council possesses the expertise and ability to help."
The BBC understands there are serious concerns about the level of financial risk and debt the authority has incurred.
Thurrock has borrowed about £1bn and invested hundreds of millions of pounds largely in solar energy.
Concerns have been raised about the level of debt the authority has, payments the council has to make servicing the debt, and the income it receives.
Mr Gledhill, who has led the council for seven years, said: "Whilst I welcome this news and the support from Her Majesty's Government it has become clear over the past few months that the situation regarding council investments, and subsequently its finances, has not been as reported.
"As leader of the council, the political buck stops with me and as such it would only be right, and expected, that I resign as leader of the council."
Members of the county council's finance team will sit alongside Thurrock's.
'Positive steps forward'
The leader of Conservative-run Essex County Council, Kevin Bentley, said the county council had "a track record of providing help, support and advice to other councils in times of difficulty".
"Working alongside Thurrock colleagues and utilising Essex County Council's strong financial expertise and performance, I hope that we can soon begin to see Thurrock Council take positive steps forward," he added.
The two councils will prepare an improvement plan within the first three months of the intervention and are expected to provide a best value inspection report to Mr Clark within the same timeframe.
The best value inspection will look at the governance, internal and external audit, risk management, overview and scrutiny functions of the council.
The intervention is expected to start next week.