One killed and two injured in five-vehicle Kelvedon crash
- Published
One man has been killed and two other people seriously injured following a five-vehicle crash in Essex.
Essex Police said officers were called shortly before 21:35 BST on Saturday to reports of a collision in London Road in Kelvedon.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the two other people injured is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
Insp Mark Fraser said it was a "complex and tragic incident".
He appealed for anyone driving in the area at the time to contact police, and is also looking for dashcam or CCTV footage.
The road is expected to remain closed for most of the day.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.