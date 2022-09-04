Just Stop Oil protesters leave Grays tunnel after 13 days
Climate activists have ended a 13-day occupation of a tunnel dug beneath a road in Essex.
Three Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel under St Clements Way in Grays, where they had been protesting against what they see as government inaction over climate change.
They left voluntarily at about 15:35 BST and were arrested by police, Just Stop Oil said.
On Friday, police said the campaigners would be arrested as soon as possible.
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said Essex Police had arrested 60 protesters recently and vowed the remaining campaigners would "be arrested by my officers as soon as we can safely achieve that".
Just Stop Oil is calling on the government to end new oil and gas projects in the UK. The tunnel was below a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal.
Sam Johnson, 39, a groundworker from Suffolk, was in the tunnel and said the recent heatwave in the UK and the flooding in Pakistan highlighted the need for action.
"This is the reality of climate collapse and it is happening right here in the UK, it is happening all around the world and it is happening now," he said in a statement published by Just Stop Oil.
"That is why we need to act now."
Essex Police has been approached for comment following Just Stop Oil's announcement that the protesters had left the tunnel.