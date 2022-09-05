Essex Police investigate sexual assault in Colchester alley
Detectives are investigating a sexual assault in Colchester.
Essex Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, reported being assaulted by a man in an alley off Cotman Road at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 25, of medium to stocky build, with shoulder-length, mousey brown hair and clean shaven.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are advising people in the area to be vigilant.
