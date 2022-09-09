Queen Elizabeth II: Colchester city status ceremony plans postponed
- Published
Plans to confer official city status to Colchester have been postponed "as a mark of respect" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Essex town was one of eight to be made a city in May to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A procession through Colchester ahead of the official document granting the new status being handed to the mayor was due to take place on Monday.
The borough council said a new date would "be agreed in due course".
Colchester's plans include a civic procession moving from the Mercury Theatre, along High Street to the Town Hall, where the town crier will deliver a proclamation.
The letters patent - an official document written on parchment which confers the city status - will be presented to the mayor, councillor Tim Young, by the Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, during a special meeting of the full council.
The sole business item of the meeting is for members to vote on a resolution to change from Colchester Borough Council to Colchester City Council.
When that is eventually approved, Colchester will officially become a city and about a year of community celebrations will begin.
Mr Young said: "On behalf of the people of Colchester, I would like to express my most profound sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and to convey our deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal Family at this difficult time.
"Queen Elizabeth has been a devoted servant to this country, who over the course of her long and illustrious reign touched the hearts of millions of people not just in the United Kingdom but throughout the world.
"She was an exceptional person who dedicated her life to her family, her nation, and to the Commonwealth."
A book of condolence has been set up on the council's website and the public is invited to leave floral tributes at the town's war memorial.