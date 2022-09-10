Colchester: Formal 21-gun salute marks Proclamation of the King
Colchester soldiers have carried out a formal gun salute to mark the Proclamation of King Charles III.
The King's title was confirmed during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James's Palace in London.
Colchester is the official saluting station for the East of England - one of eight in the country.
Soldiers from F (Sphinx) Parachute Battery, Royal Horse Artillery, fired 21 rounds from three guns at 11:00 BST.
Salutes were also fired from the Tower of London, Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Gibraltar, and naval bases and stations at sea.
They were timed to coincide with the Principal Proclamation of the King, which was read by Garter King of Arms at 11:00 BST from the balcony above St James' Palace.
Battery commander Maj Doug Collett, of 7 Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, said taking part in firing the Proclamation Salute was a "tremendous honour".
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity for both myself and all of my soldiers," he said.
"It is something, I have no doubt, they will remember for the rest of their lives."
A 21-gun salute has taken place in Colchester to mark the proclamation of the new King pic.twitter.com/1KilCpYudB— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) September 10, 2022
The Mayor of Colchester, Tim Young, said the ceremony, held on a dedicated area of Colchester and East Essex cricket ground, "means a great deal to the city".
"We're here in a much more celebratory mood today," he said.
"We are still remembering how much the Queen did in terms of public service and devotion to our country, but welcoming King Charles III and supporting him as much as we can as he starts his reign."
Colchester was designated a Royal Saluting Station by The Queen in 2006.
As the resident artillery unit at Colchester Garrison, one of the 7 Para batteries fired an annual 21-gun salute every June to mark the Queen's official birthday.
