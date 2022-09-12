Colchester murder inquiry after seriously injured man dies
Police have begun a murder investigation after a seriously injured man died.
Officers were called to Distillery Lane in Colchester shortly before 02:00 BST following reports of a man being hurt. He died at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said no arrests had been made and police were trying to establish what happened.
"So far, we have spoken to a number of residents who have been assisting us with our inquiries," he added.
"We encourage anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything suspicious last night into the early hours of this morning to contact us.
"We also ask that anyone living in that proximity who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage to review it and contact us.
"We will remain on scene and there is likely to be a high police presence in the area over the next couple of days."
