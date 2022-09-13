Archie Battersbee: Family gathers for Southend funeral
Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy who died following a legal battle over his life support, have gathered in Southend for his funeral.
Archie died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
Mourners were asked to wear purple ribbons or ties to remember Archie.
Ahead of the funeral, Ms Dance said it would be a celebration of his life.
The 12-year-old had wanted to be a world champion fighter, his mother said ahead of the service, and the funeral would honour that wish, she said.
"He didn't get that chance but he is to me, he's still going out a champ," she said.
The colour purple became associated with Archie's Army - the name given to people who supported his parents' legal fight.
In April, Ms Dance found her son unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, and she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge when he was injured.
Archie suffered severe brain injuries and needed life-sustaining support, including mechanical ventilation and drug treatment. He never regained consciousness.
Ms Dance and Archie's father, Paul Battersbee, had fought Barts NHS Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital in east London where he was treated, about the care of their son.
Doctors believed it was in his best interests for life support to be withdrawn - a decision supported by various courts over a number of months. Treatment was withdrawn in August.
Ms Dance said the weeks since Archie's death had been "really hard" and "quite unbearable".