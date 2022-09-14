Colchester murder probe: Man, 22, detained in Dover after Distillery Lane death
- Published
A man has been arrested in Dover on suspicion of murder after the death of a Kurdish man who was found with injuries in Essex.
Officers were called to Distillery Lane in Colchester, shortly before 02:00 BST on Monday, following reports of a man being hurt. He died at the scene.
Police said formal identification had not taken place but the victim was in his early 20s.
A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was detained at the port in Kent.
Essex Police added that he was arrested on Monday evening following "collaborative work" with Kent Police and the Port of Dover force.
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said it was believed the two men were known to each other and it was an "isolated incident".
"We are continuing to carry out multiple inquiries, including speaking to potential witnesses and reviewing hours of CCTV to piece together what has happened," he said.
"We will continue our efforts and I encourage anyone who may have any further information to contact us and assist with our investigation.
"We believe he had connections to several Kurdish communities in areas including Suffolk. We would welcome further contact with those communities and are eager to provide support wherever it is required."
