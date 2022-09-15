Where can you watch the Queen's funeral in Essex? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Google Image caption, The Harlow Playhouse will be showing the funeral for free in a first-come, first-served basis

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 BST on Monday 19 September and will be broadcast live on BBC television and the iPlayer, with updates on the BBC news website.

Where can I watch the Queen's funeral in Essex?

Harlow Council said the funeral would be screened at the Playhouse Theatre in the town with free entrance on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are currently no other plans for council-run screenings of the funeral in the county but several cinemas will be showing the proceedings.

The Curzon Cinema in Colchester and the Century Cinema in Clacton-on-Sea will screen the funeral with free tickets available to book online.

How will transport in Essex be affected?

Extra trains have been added to the schedule for the week before the funeral, with people expected to travel to London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Jonathan Denby, from Greater Anglia, said trains were starting earlier in the day, and running later into the night.

Train operator c2c said it would be running additional services "wherever possible over the coming days and on the day of the funeral to allow people to pay their respects".

Network Rail said trains would be running as normal on the day of the funeral, rather than what would normally be a reduced service for a bank holiday.

What else in Essex will be closed for the funeral?

All schools, colleges and libraries across the county will be closed.

Registration services will be closed but wedding ceremonies at approved venues and community venues will go ahead.

Essex County Council-run cafes at Essex Country Parks will be closed all day. Visitor centres at country parks will also be closed but car parks will remain open. Essex Outdoor Centres will also be closed.

All Essex County Council recycling centres will be closed and scheduled bookings for this day will be cancelled.

The council's contact centre will also be closed but urgent social care calls will be diverted to the emergency duty service.

How will health services in Essex be affected?

The Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System said many GP surgeries, dentists or pharmacy services would either close or change their opening hours on Monday.

It said Covid vaccinations would "likely" still go ahead but advised people to check with the vaccination service.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: "More services will be running than on a usual bank holiday with an emphasis on providing care and treatment for our most urgent patients, including cancer patients and urgent surgery.

"If patients have an appointment for Monday, we ask they please get in touch with us via the number on their appointment letter if they haven't heard from us by Friday morning."

The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow said routine appointments and procedures would be postponed.

"Urgent appointments will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and the team will liaise with you directly about plans," the trust said.

"Please note that our emergency department (ED) and maternity services, and services for our inpatients, will continue as normal."

Is there a book of condolence in Essex?

Image source, Richard Smith/BBC Image caption, Books of condolence have been opened at Chelmsford Cathedral - two of many across Essex, the UK and Commonwealth

As well as the national book of condolence, there are also physical books at libraries in Chelmsford, Epping Forest, Tendring and Uttlesford.

Books have also been opened at Chelmsford Cathedral.

