Queen Elizabeth II: East marks one-minute silence for late monarch
People across the East of England have observed a national moment of reflection to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The minute's silence was held on Sunday evening, ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.
The funeral at Westminster Abbey in London will be screened in parks, squares and cinemas across the UK.
Among those reflecting was Essex's Chief Constable, BJ Harrington QPM, who led police officers and staff in the minute's silence at the flagpole at the force's Chelmsford headquarters.
"As we prepare for tomorrow's state funeral it is important for all of us to pause and remember the life of service, duty and commitment that our Queen gave to our nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world," he said.
"We continue to honour the memory of our Queen by proudly continuing our duty to protect and serve the public of Essex."
