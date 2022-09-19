Queen Elizabeth II: East marks one-minute silence for late monarch

Essex PoliceEssex Police
BJ Harrington QPM, (left) led officers, staff and chief officers in the minute's silence in Chelmsford

People across the East of England have observed a national moment of reflection to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The minute's silence was held on Sunday evening, ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

The funeral at Westminster Abbey in London will be screened in parks, squares and cinemas across the UK.

Among those reflecting was Essex's Chief Constable, BJ Harrington QPM, who led police officers and staff in the minute's silence at the flagpole at the force's Chelmsford headquarters.

"As we prepare for tomorrow's state funeral it is important for all of us to pause and remember the life of service, duty and commitment that our Queen gave to our nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world," he said.

"We continue to honour the memory of our Queen by proudly continuing our duty to protect and serve the public of Essex."

Saffron Walden fire station
Firefighters across Essex honoured the Queen at the silence - such as here at Saffron Walden fire station
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Firefighters in Cambridgeshire, including at Chatteris fire station, also reflected on the life of the Queen
Harwich RNLI
Members of Harwich RNLI on the Essex coast also held a minute's silence
Matt Dent
Scouting groups met at Southend Pier in Essex to renew their promises after the change of monarch
Matt Dent
Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and others lined up with torches for the silence on Southend Pier as the sun disappeared

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics